Burnley boss Sean Dyche determined to add more attacking threat

Sean Dyche

The Clarets finished the season with 33 goals in 38 Premier League games, the club's poorest top flight return since they were relegated in 2015.

It was 10 goals down on last season - although only three fewer than 2017/18 when Burnley finished seventh and qualified for Europe.

Striker Chris Wood could hold his head high - he finished with 12 goals - hitting double figures for the fourth-successive season - and was directly involved in 15 Premier League goals, equalling the most goal involvements by a Burnley player in a single Premier League campaign.

Dyche often paired Wood with Matej Vydra over the last quarter of the season, the duo hitting 11 goals in nine games together, but in the last two games of the season, he went in with a 4-4-1-1 system, with midfielder Josh Brownhill playing as a number 10 off Wood.

It is a formation which was used regularly in the season Burnley reached the Europa League, with Jeff Hendrick off the front, and Dyche explained his reasons for using it at relegated Sheffield United, in the 1-0 defeat on the final day of the season on Sunday: "It was a different opposition, we went with it against some of the top teams in the division, and we wanted to see it operating against, with all due respect, not the top side in the division.

"There were moments but we didn't find key moments - a lot of play in the back third and not too much play in the attacking third.

"That has been a challenge for us all season - the quality in the attacking third - and it was missing again.

"That is certainly something we have to look at, and it often comes with investment and quality of player.

"Some of it is what we can work with the players on the coaching side, so we will look at that.

"It (the shape) was more a case of asking the question of the players when we are playing not a top side, can we go and open up an opposition?

"We didn't manage to do that.