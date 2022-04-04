Burnley boss Sean Dyche delivers injury update ahead of key Everton clash

But the former Manchester City youth team skipper is making progress after missing the last three games with “a knock, a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.”

Mee has been out for over a month all told, but is getting closer to a return, and boss Sean Dyche explained: "Ben won't be fit yet, he's making progress, still a bit to go I think.

"We just have to keep monitoring the situation.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Ben Mee of Burnley leaves the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"He's back on the grass, but lightly, with the physios.”

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and Erik Pieters (knee) will also be absent against the Toffees, but forward Matej Vydra is expected to be involved after playing just over an hour for the Under 23s against Southampton on Saturday, after a hernia operation and dislocated elbow.

Dyche said: "The others are a bit more long term, Johann and Erik.

"Vyds could get around it, he played 60 minutes the other day, still needs more football ideally, but we're not in the ideal world at the minute, so hopefully we'll get him around it.”