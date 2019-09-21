Burnley boss Sean Dyche delighted with “super-strong” display in win over Norwich City

Sean Dyche felt his team delivered a “super-strong” performance as they beat Norwich City to go seventh in the Premier League.

Chris Wood netted both goals in a 2-0 win, against a side who were buoyant after beating Manchester City last week.

And Dyche was pleased with most facets of his team’s display against the Canaries: “Very convincing I thought, they’d had a brilliant result last week obviously, and we know they can play and have a tempo to their game, and I thought we thwarted all of that with our early pressing and endeavour, and from a good base, with our shape.

“I thought we did that to Brighton for the first 30 minutes, and the only difference is we scored this week, and that puts them on the back foot.

“Then we scored the second and it’s a long way back at that stage, the way we we playing and the way we were going about our business.

“We had chances, I was pleased with everything, to be honest, the pressing, the framework of the side, with the play - we mixed our play well - I was pleased with the chances we created, and left them very little.

“They hit the post, but if that goes in, it’s a travesty at that stage, we were all over them, we smothered the game in and out of possession.

“I’ve been them twice coming into the Premier League, it’s difficult, they had a massive result last week, and then you come to us and it’s a different feel, and that’s a difficult thing, so I’m certainly not critical of them, they’ve done fantastic so far, but I’ve got to look at us, against a team that’s come here confident, and we were super strong with our performance.”

Norwich played into Burnley’s hands by continually trying to play through a high press, and Dyche added: “Everyone wants to play their style, and it’s fine, I’ve never questioned it, we do what we do, we look to affect games as high as we can.

“I always find it ironic we’re a team that drops off and tries to counter - you know teams are sometimes that good you end up doing that, we don’t do it be design, we want to be on the front foot and take games on, and it’s not easy, the Premier League is very difficult.

“It’s still a difficult win today but made slightly easy by the performance level of some of our players. I thought the collective group performed very well.”

Wood had gone five games without a goal after netting nine in pre-season: “The thing is, he’s been working diligently, and Barnesy has been getting the praise, rightly so, for his performances and goals, Woody has been working behind that, Jay Rod is knocking on the door, Vyds has come to life the last few weeks.

“There’s a good group there, and as people know, generally I like to play with two strikers, we want to affect the game, and o thought we did.

“I’m pleased for Woody, he’s stuck at it, and scored two really good goals.”

There were only two slight question marks for Dyche, who was surprised Ashley Barnes didn’t get a penalty after a foul from Ben Godfrey, while Ibrahim Amadou was lucky to stay on after a string of fouls: “There’s only two gripes, I can’t believe we didn’t get a penalty, on Barnesy. I’m a big fan of VAR, but I don’t know where it lives if that’s not a penalty, in my opinion, and when I see people rolling on the floor every week, and their lad has battered Dwighty and Jay Rod and doesn’t get a second yellow and stays on the pitch.

“I can’t work that out. Another day that might affect the game, so that’s why I’m asking the question, because you never know, they could be big moments.

“It’s alright to mention them when we haven’t got a result, so it’s fair when we have.

“I don’t know every in and out of VAR, I was just surprised, if he puts it away, the game is completely dead. For me, when I see people get touched there (on the shoulder) and their legs collapse, Barnesy got knocked across his shins and it’s got to be a penalty.”