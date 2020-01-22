Burnley boss Sean Dyche delighted with another historical night against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Sean Dyche was delighted to add Manchester United to his list of conquests after a special night at Old Trafford.

Burnley ended a 58-year wait for a win at the Theatre of Dreams with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals in either half from Chris Wood and a stunner from Jay Rodriguez at the Stretford End.

Dyche has now beaten every side he has faced in the Premier League, bar their next league opponents Arsenal, and Sheffield United, who he has only faced once so far in the top flight.

And he said: "We've worked very hard over the years to get some big nights, and some big moments on behalf of the club, and for the players - some real historical moments.

"But there is still something really special about this club, and about winning here, and in front of our fans as well.

"We've been close the last two seasons with two 2-2s when they've come back, but it didn't feel like that tonight, once we got our noses in front, we handled the game well, which is not easy here.

"They've only lost once here all season in the league, but as the game wore down, I just thought we could see it through.

"I didn't have that same feeling I've had in the past, and we did see it through.

"But for our fans, who travelled in numbers again, they stayed with us against Leicester with a few question marks, because we'd had a tough run, and then the weirdness of football - you take six points against two top six sides and it all looks different.

"That's the marvel of the modern game and the Premier League, how quickly it turns and shifts and looks different."

Burnley put in a real shift, looking back to their organised best, as they earned an eighth clean sheet of the season - only one fewer than runaway leaders Liverpool.

Dyche noted: "That was a really pleasing thing, I've always been proud of the lads' fitness, the way they look after themselves, and to come out of the game on Sunday and play here, and deliver another very strong physical performance, with the demands of the modern game, I was really pleased with that, and the attention to tactical detail.

"And all the things we often have to do - it's never easy for us in any game in the Premier League, you know you're going to come here and not seen the ball anywhere near as much as even we do, so therefore you have to do the other side of the game properly, and they did that.

"The shape, the tactics, everything, and then we found two big, fantastic moments."

The Clarets took the lead following another set play, with Ben Mee heading on Ashley Westwood's free kick for Wood to volley home: "Set pieces are still an important part of the game and I think we're very good at them.

"I think every time we get a set piece we look like we've got a chance of scoring, and the players believe that, you can tell.

"A brilliant header from Ben Mee, he was brilliant the other day for the first goal, but Woody reads it really well.

"It's something I speak to him a lot about, anticipating the game, because I still think he's got more to come with that.

"Then the second is a brilliant goal, the build up, two centre forwards linking - everyone knows I like playing two centre forwards, but when they link, it's really difficult for a centre half to play against.

"And it was an absolutely top drawer finish - if ever there's a goal worthy of winning a game, it's that."

For Wood, he has now hit 10 in his three Premier League campaigns with Burnley - an impressive statistic: "That's a good marker, it's not an easy task scoring goals in the Premier League, and he's scored well again so far, more to come.

"Jay Rod as well, pleased for him, and pleased for Matt Lowton as well.

"He got thrown in last minute really, because Bardo would probably have played but twisted his back on Sunday and looked uncomfortable.

"He wanted to carry on but I made that decision.

"Lowts has cone very well. It's not easy coming in last minute, and he had a really good performance, amongst many."

The win took Burnley to 30 points with 14 games to play, with fifth place to 14th separated only by four points.

But Dyche is just focused on the next game: "I've always been interested in the table after the last whistle. That's the important table.

"The bit inbetween we all talk about, the ups and downs, the ins and outs, but the end is the really important one, when you really know where you're at."