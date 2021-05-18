Burnley boss Sean Dyche among early favourites to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace
Following the breaking news that Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, Frank Lampard is now the clear favourite to replace him according to BetVictor - with Sean Dyche also among the favourites.
The bookmaker is pricing the former Chelsea boss as the odds-on favourite at 8/11, with Dyche next in line at 6/1.
Eddie Howe and current Swansea head coach Steve Cooper are slight outsiders to replace Hodgson, priced at 8/1, followed by Fulham's Scott Parker at 10/1
Meanwhile, priced at 12/1, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and current Barnsley boss Valerin Ismael haven't been completely written off yet.
Patrick Viera: 16/1; Sam Allardyce: 16/1; Rafa Benitez: 20/1; John Terry: 20/1