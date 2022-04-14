Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits home fans' "edge" will be important at Turf Moor

While the Clarets’ home record has been disappointing for some time, and Burnley are 17th in terms of home form this season, the backing they have been given at Turf Moor has helped drive the players on to come from behind to draw with Manchester United, beat Tottenham and rally to overturn a 2-1 half-time deficit in a vital game against the Toffees last week.

With Southampton, Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle still to come to Burnley, boss Sean Dyche hopes that support will boost his players, as they look to claw back a four-point gap to safety.

The Clarets are at West Ham on Sunday, after which they host the Saints and Wolves next week, and Dyche said of the support – after a magnificent turn out of 1,200 or so at Carrow Road: “They have been amazing, I could talk about it every game.

Burnley's Ivorian forward Maxwel Cornet (L) celebrates after scoring there third goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.

"I haven’t questioned our fans since my first eight months at the club.

"They have been absolutely amazing and continue to be.

"That will be important, particularly in the home games.

"Away it is tough, as many as we bring, to bring an atmosphere, although they try their hardest.

"At home we want the fans to stay with the edge they give us, it was excellent against Everton and Tottenham and that is going to be important.”

And he added, after the disappointment of a 2-0 defeat at bottom side Norwich: “We don’t want to not get a result here.

"Norwich have had a tough season and we felt we could step on, and we did in patches without finding the moments.

"That one is gone now but the league table looks the same as it did just before Everton.

"That was a really, really big win against Everton and that is showing itself now.