Burnley boss Scott Parker provides intriguing January transfer window update and lauds Ashley Barnes' return

Scott Parker expects Burnley to be “active” in the January transfer window with both ins and outs on the agenda.

The Clarets boss has previously remained coy when asked about the club’s transfer plans this month, suggesting there’s only a “possibility” of further additions.

There’s already been two incomings, with right-back Oliver Sonne arriving from Silkeborg and Ashley Barnes making a sensational return from Norwich City.

It appears there could be more to come though, with Burnley likely to be looking for reinforcements in the final third of the pitch.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Parker has already conceded players who are struggling for game time – such as Shurandy Sambo – are likely to move in a bid to get minutes elsewhere.

Speaking after the Blackburn game on Saturday, the Burnley Express asked Parker if any movement can be expected this week.

He said: “Maybe not before the Reading game, but we’ll try and be a little bit active in January on both sides of it, with maybe some going out and hopefully a couple coming in.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We’ll keep looking, but as I’ve always said it’s a difficult window and you probably need to be a bit more reactive than planning, which is exactly how we’ll need to be.”

Barnes’ arrival on a short-term deal until the end of the season came as a major surprise late on Thursday night, given that Parker – only earlier in the day – revealed no transfer business was imminent.

Addressing that comment after the derby win at Ewood, Parker said: “To be honest with you, I’m sure you were sitting there thinking I must have known but things did move very quickly.

“Look, I wouldn’t have said it anyway, but they did move very, very quickly and we’re pleased to have Ashley in now. No doubt he can help us.

“An experienced head is exactly what we need, because it’s a young group. He has experienced things some of these players have not experienced. Sometimes that experience, it can’t just be my voice, it also helps to have those people in the changing room.

“We already have some of them, of course we do, but I think Ashley will come in and bring that calmness and level-head that we might need.”