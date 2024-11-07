Burnley boss Scott Parker on West Brom's indifferent form and 'positives' of season so far

Scott Parker isn’t taking too much notice of West Brom’s winless run heading into Burnley’s trip to the Hawthorns.

It means Parker’s men dropped down to fourth in the table after winning just one of their last five outings.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have drawn their last five games and are without a win in their last seven.

Despite the poor run, Parker expects a tough challenge in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

“It’s definitely an opportunity to go and get three points,” he said. “We want to give the best version of ourselves and give them as many problems as we can.

“We’re playing against a good side, a well coached team and one that has been together for some time. A coach who has been there for some time and you can clearly see that with the way they’re playing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Burnley FC at The Den on November 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“I don’t really look into too much in terms of where they currently are. It’s a strong side with some really strong talent and threats.

“On the flipside of that, we’ve got that as well, so we will go there with a gameplan we can hopefully execute and try and get the win.”

Despite their recent poor form, both Burnley and West Brom remain in the play-off places – the Clarets in fourth and the Baggies in sixth.

“I’m delighted in the sense that we’ve lost just two games this year,” Parker added. “We lost a game on Sunday against Millwall to a set play. We’ve lost two games.

“There are some real positives, whether it’s the debuts, whether it’s Enock [Agyei] , Andreas [Hountondji], CJ [Egan-Riley], these young players that are in this team. There are some positives.

“At the same time, there is some work that we need to do, which is very clear. We will keep working.

“At whatever other club I’ve been at, I spend every single bit of me and we’re doing absolutely everything we can to press that fast-forward on the Sky remote that we hope can help us.

“There are a lot of positives, but also clearly some things we need to work on.”