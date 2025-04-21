Burnley boss Scott Parker on Sheffield United 'respect' and tension of promotion showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker insists his Burnley side will treat Sheffield United with the utmost “respect” ahead of their potential promotion decider.

The Clarets know they will seal their return to the Premier League with a win, otherwise the fight for promotion will go down to the final two games of the campaign.

While the Blades got back to winning ways on Good Friday with a 2-0 victory against Cardiff City, Chris Wilder’s men had previously lost three games in a week.

Parker, however, knows his side are in for a tough encounter.

“They've got vast experience in their team and they added to that in January as well,” he said.

“They are where they are in the division because they've got quality all over the pitch and they've been a huge competitor for us for large parts this year. We'll respect Sheffield United as always.

“We respect every team and their quality, but hopefully we can do what we've done for large parts of this year.”

Scott Parker's men will clinch promotion with a victory against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side tonight.

With so much on the line, tonight could well prove to be a tense, nervous affair. Parker, however, doesn’t expect that tension to show among his players.

“If there's anything regarding this group, they've not given me any feeling of that,” he said.

“I've been in this situation a couple of times and there were definitely times where I felt that I needed to probably take the edge out of the team or certainly explain the situation on a psychological level.

“This group, they just seem excited, they seem enthusiastic, they want to play.

“They realise the journey they've been on and they're close now, so I have no worry that whatever game we come up against, I certainly don't feel that the psychological element will get the better of us.”

Parker will also be looking to call upon the know-how of some of his more experienced players, the likes of Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill, who have already been there and done it.

“Look, we've got a real mix,” the Clarets boss added.

“We've got experienced guys that obviously have got the t-shirt on and have been around it and know their way around, not just the football pitch but know their way around the general league and understand what it brings.

“We mix that with a young group who are first time on the job, so that experience will be key.

“Those senior boys have been incredible for me in terms of putting a real balance on things and the young lads have done unbelievably well to soak every bit of it up.”