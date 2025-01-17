Burnley boss Scott Parker on James Trafford's penalty heroics and 'huge' Sunderland point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits his Burnley side “owes” James Trafford for his penalty heroics that ensured the Clarets a potentially crucial point against Sunderland.

The goalless draw means Burnley move level on points with leaders Leeds United and now move to 15 games unbeaten, having kept their 18th clean sheet in 27 games.

“It's a massive point for us, I think, in the scheme of where the game was and the dynamics of the game,” Parker said. “I think you're coming away thinking it's a huge point for us.

“With the two penalties, this game could look very, very different if it weren't for James Trafford and the saves he's made tonight.”

When asked if it feels like a win because of the late and dramatic circumstances, Parker added: “I think it does, I think that's fair to say.

“The emotions of the game and where the game was at those moments when you concede the second penalty, you're looking down thinking, ‘maybe tonight isn’t meant to be’ but then he saves it again.

“I think it's fair to say in terms of us and where we sit psychologically at this moment as a group, this is a massive, massive point for us. And I think it may be one we look back on and go, that was an important one.”

Parker struggled to even sum up Trafford’s heroics, adding: “There's not many words that can describe what he's produced there.

“I've been involved in some games in my time, but I don't think I've ever been involved in a game like that one.

“The fella who actually took the penalties, they're very good penalties, but Traff has flew across his goal.

“The work that the guys have done, the coaches, Trafford's diligence, what they've gone through in terms of prepping yesterday and understanding it…I thought everything about him in terms of those big saves, we owe one tonight for Trafford.”

As for the decisions to award the penalties, Parker was especially critical of Anthony Backhouse’s first awarding, with Isidor being tripped by CJ Egan-Riley outside the box.

“The first one was [outside the box], I've watched it back,” the Burnley boss said.

“I think you could question whether he's offside and then he looks like he's outside the box, so I think that was probably a little bit harsh and maybe justice was served.

“The second one, I've not seen because of the camera angle. In real time, it looked like it could have been a penalty. He’s gone to ground in the box, which was probably a poor decision on our behalf. I can see why [it was given].

“The second one, I'm not too sure. But the first one certainly wasn’t a penalty.”

As for Burnley’s overall performance, late drama aside, Parker felt his players struggled in “moments” against a talented Sunderland outfit.

“I thought in the first half we were very, very good,” he said.

“I thought we came here with a real intent about us, we took control of the game, showed an impetus about us, had a few decent chances and really looked like the side with a real intent about us.

“Obviously we're playing against a very good side. I think it's fair to say in the second half, the game swings a little bit, it becomes a little bit more end-to-end and for sure Sunderland obviously come at us a little bit and we struggled in certain moments. We need to look at that and review why that is.

“But overall I’m pleased because of the way the game panned out. This could easily, there's no denying, this could easily have been no points tonight.

“If you said a game of football had two penalties in it, you wouldn’t expect to come away with points. So we’re still unbeaten and we’re looking to keep that going.”