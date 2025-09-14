Burnley boss Scott Parker makes 'tall order' home record admission as Liverpool come to town

Scott Parker knows his Burnley side need to be at their absolute “optimum” against Liverpool if his unbeaten Turf Moor record is to stay intact.

Over 14 months on from his appointment, the Clarets boss has still yet to taste defeat on home turf.

That record, however, will be tested to its limits this afternoon when Burnley take on the reigning champions in Liverpool, a side who have started the new campaign in perfect fashion too, claiming nine points from nine.

Ending that run will be a “tall order”, Parker admits, but his Burnley side will give it absolutely everything they’ve got.

“It'll be a tall order [to remain unbeaten], but we'll try and keep that going,” he said.

“Look, all I ask of this group and all I ask of us as a whole football club is that we embrace this weekend. We give the best version of ourselves.

“We go into this game showing our quality, showing fight, showing real bravery, a control in certain moments, in how composed we are, in what the game demands of us at certain times, and a real courage.

Scott Parker's Burnley side take on Arne Slot's reigning champions Liverpool this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images

“We need to have unbelievable courage this weekend, bravery beyond and for that, as always, you can win and lose football matches. But if my group gives me that, and I know they will, as always, I'll be more than happy.”

When asked how do you beat Liverpool, Parker replied: “That's a big question for everyone.

“You're playing against an elite, world-class team with numerous players in their team who are obviously world-class talent, so we understand the challenge.

“As always, it's a 90-minute game of football and we'll go and give the best version of ourselves.

“We're going to need a lot of things to go our way, we understand that, but we're relishing this opportunity like we have done at the start of this season.

“I think that's been the main theme for us, in terms of relishing these opportunities, going up against the best. No doubt we're going up against an extremely good team, which we've seen over many years now, but we're looking forward to it.”

While Liverpool have started the season with three straight wins, with two of them coming against Newcastle United and Arsenal, they have shown vulnerabilities at times, especially defensively.

But Parker knows his Burnley side will have to play out of their skins to pick up a positive result.

“Like anything, we need to be at our optimum,” Parker said.

“We need to execute where we need to execute and we need to bring the game at certain moments and make Liverpool feel uncomfortable.

“Like I've said, we're playing against a well-drilled team that have been together for some time and added quality.. The main thing for us is understanding what we need to bring to this game in our home stadium, with our home fans, and hopefully we can lay a glove on it.”

