Burnley boss Scott Parker lauds Lucas Pires following impressive debut against Luton Town

Scott Parker claims Lucas Pires lived up to his lofty expectations during his impressive Burnley debut.

The left-back even came close to scoring, seeing a close-range effort rebound off the woodwork from a tight angle.

Having been left impressed by Pires in pre-season, Parker was delighted to see that form transform into the opening game of the season.

“I thought he was very good,” Parker said. “He looked every bit of what I’ve seen from him over the last four weeks.

“This is a boy that’s come to a new country. English wise he’s limited and your first game is at Luton away. But he was every bit of what I expected him to be having looked at him from training. He was superb.”

With 37 players on the books, Parker had to make some tough decisions with his team selection on Monday.

While Burnley’s squad will inevitably be trimmed down over the next couple of weeks, Parker will still have a hugely talented group of players at his disposal.

Burnley’s head coach added: “There’s a big squad here at this moment in time and there’s always challenges as a coach, when you have to pick your starting XI there’s always going to be people that are disappointed. These are the challenges you have as a coach.

“I thought in the end it was a good decision in terms of the decisions we made. Subs, everyone played their part in some ways.”