Burnley boss Scott Parker explains why there's no such thing as a strongest XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker insists there’s no such thing as a strongest Burnley XI and has vowed to switch things up depending on the opposition.

The Clarets boss has yet to name an unchanged line-up so far this season, although much of that has been forced upon him.

After a hectic final few weeks of the transfer window, which saw a number of ins and outs, things have finally settled down now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite that, Parker says he will continue to judge each game on its merits.

“I’m not sure about [there being a] best XI because I have a squad here where I’m going to need every single one of them,” he said.

“Of course I have an understanding of what is going to be needed in certain games and I think you’ll probably see that over the course of this journey.

“What one might think is our best XI might not be suitable for certain games, because there are different attributes that different players bring in different roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Burnley Head Coach / Manager Scott Parker gives instructions to Josh Cullen & Luca Koleosho during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“I’m very clear with what we have at this moment in time and everyone’s qualities, but that will differ from game to game.”

The Clarets have remarkably already used 30 different players this season, which is five more than any other EFL side.

Much of that, of course, is down to the heavy turnover of players over the final few weeks of the transfer window.

But given the sheer number of ins and outs, Parker is understandably delighted with the start his side have made to the season, with the Clarets sitting third in the table on 13 points from their first six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “You know too well why that probably would have been the case, certainly a few weeks ago why that was the case.

“But I’m absolutely delighted with the points we’ve managed to get on the board but also the performances as well.

“I eat, sleep and breath every bit of this for the last six to eight weeks, so I understand in certain moments and I’m delighted with where the team are and how we’ve managed to accumulate the points we have.”