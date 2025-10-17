Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Alan Pace's Champions League ambitions following Espanyol takeover

Scott Parker insists his “ambition” for Burnley is no different to that of chairman Alan Pace.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At his official unveiling as the new owner of La Liga side Espanyol, Pace repeated his message that he wants to win the Champions League one day - whether with the Clarets or the Catalan outfit.

He did, however, acknowledge it may happen “long” after he’s died, but he’s desperate to apply the right foundations in the here and now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Parker accepts he may be the manager during the “early part” of the journey, the Clarets boss believes there should be no limit to what the club can achieve.

“Those comments are from someone who’s obviously hugely ambitious [Pace],” Parker said.

“I think there’s a bit of context needed in there in terms of whether I’m long gone and dead, which may be the case.

“But that ambition is clearly there, I sense that ambition and that ambition for me is no different. Sometimes you're part of that journey and an early part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley boss Scott Parker and owner Alan Pace, inset. Pictures: Getty Images

“But they're the owner's ambitions and when I sit down with him, I've probably got my own ambitions as well of this football club and in general. My role is my role and my role, certainly when I've come into this place, early on in the process was to try and get out of the Championship. That was the main aim.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“There's obviously a longer vision for everyone. We all have them. But initially it was to get out of the Championship. We've done that.

“The next part of the ambition is to stay in this division. The longer part of that is obviously down the road a little bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some Burnley fans have expressed concerns that the takeover of Espanyol may deflect Pace’s attention away from East Lancashire.

When asked what assurances he’s been given by Pace, Parker added: “I've had plenty of conversations in and around that. As always, I think from my side, my focus is Burnley. That's exactly how I see it.

“It’s a massive thing for Alan to take over Espanyol, which is another huge club and goes back to the ambition of probably Alan. But I think fundamentally, my focus is strictly Burnley.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Gallery: New Turf Moor turnstiles in place for Burnley's game against Leeds United