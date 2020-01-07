Burnley boss provides key update on ex-England man, Drinkwater's wage demands revealed, and more

Burnley feature in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new left-back, and have set their sights on Austria and Bayern Munich man David Alaba. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard is to team up with super-agent Mino Raiola, who has endured a turbulent relationship with the Old Trafford club in recent years. (Various)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa. The Inter Milan forward impressed on-loan at Inter Milan, and is also apparently of interest to West Ham United. (Daily Express)

Newcastle United reportedly want to bring in Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud in until the end of the season on a loan deal. The Blues would apparently need to line up a replacement before letting him leave. (The Telegraph)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is weighing up a move for CFR Cluj striker Billel Omrani. (The Sun)

Manchester United have long been linked with Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, who is also said to be interesting Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The Blues remain confident of keeping him, though. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace want to sign two strikers in the January window. (South London Press)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has cleared the way for Joe Hart to leave the club in January. Aston Villa were previously linked with the ex-England man. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid plan to offer stars like Gareth Bale to Manchester United in a bid to land Paul Pogba. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have apparently joined the race to sign the French World Cup winning midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Any club hoping to sign Danny Drinkwater on-loan will have to pay his hefty £110k-per-week wages, after the midfielder was recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Burnley. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with surprise moves for out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are being linked with a shock signing, as they have apparently been offered the chance to sign former Arsenal man Emmanuel Adebayor. (Various)