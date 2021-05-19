Burnley boss named among favourites to take over divisional rivals, £52m-rated Arsenal target discusses future
Burnley play the penultimate game of their 2020/21 season this evening, when they take on Liverpool at Turf Moor in what should be an entertaining contest against Jurgen Klopp's side.
The visitors will be desperate to secure a win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as the enthralling race for the top four looks set to go down to the wire.
Sean Dyche's side have secured top tier safety for another season with time to spare, but will be looking to finish as high up the table as possible to finish the campaign on a high.
Speaking ahead of tonight's game, the Clarets boss reflected on his time in charge at Turf Moor, and claimed: “It depends on how you measure ambition. People can say that by sticking at Burnley you're not ambitious, but the work that has been done here is enormous.
“This club is a massively different club from when I walked into it. It's not just down to me, quite obviously, it's down to lots of people.
“That's ambition, to build a club, it's just a different kind of ambition to how people think. They think that ambition is purely just to go to the top of the game and win games and win trophies.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins: