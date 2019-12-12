Burnley boss makes big transfer admission, Liverpool line up £200m move, and more

Burnley boss Sean Dyche features in today's Premier League rumours.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted that winger Dwight McNeil will leave eventually.

McNeil is in-demand, with Manchester United among a number of teams linked with a move.

Dyche admitted that McNeil will be difficult to keep hold of, such is his level of talent.

As per the Daily Mirror, he said: “Look, we know Dwight is a player who will certainly go beyond us – but in a positive way. We don’t remotely want to lose good players. But eventually some players will outgrow the club in the sense of a bigger club coming along and buying them because of their skill set.

“Dwight is clearly a top talent. He is playing and delivering every week.

“If he remains grounded and keeps the hard work ethic he’s got – and I’m sure he will do that - then his talent will continue to shine through. And we’re not naïve enough to think it’s going to go unnoticed.”

The rest of today's headlines:

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all regularly been ‘sounding out’ the agent of Brazilian star Neymar, in view of a potential transfer from PSG. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in speaking to Carlo Ancelloti in regards to their vacant manager role, after the Italian was sacked from Napoli, despite a 4-0 win in the Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Ancelloti is NOT on the radar of Arsenal. (The Athletic)

Some believe that Goodison Park is a more likely destination for Ancelloti than The Emirates, as he is said to be the top choice to replace Marco Silva. (The Telegraph)

Manchester City may focus their search for a defender on Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti, who has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp. (L’Equipe)

Former Manchester United and Inter Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock return to the Premier League - the Swede has reportedly been offered a bumper contract by Everton. (Daily Express)

In-form Wolves striker Raul Jimenez apparently fancies a move to La Liga, and would like to play for a bigger club. (Daily Mail)