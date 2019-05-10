Burnley boss expects to lose one of his England keepers, as he ponders new deal for Crouch

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is still pondering whether to hand striker Peter Crouch another year at Turf Moor.

But he expects one of his three England international goalkeepers to leave this summer.

Crouch joined on a free transfer from Stoke City on deadline day, after the Potters moved for Sam Vokes.

However, the former England frontman has played just 75 minutes in five appearances from the bench, before requiring appendix surgery.

He was back on the bench at Everton last Friday, and could feature in the final game of the season on Sunday at home to Arsenal.

Dyche has been pleased with his impact within the dressing room, and in the fleeting moments he had had on the pitch, earning a priceless penalty late on on his debut against former club Southampton.

And he said, when asked about Crouch’s future: “We haven’t decided yet, if we do decide (another year), it will be a mutual decision, because he has to be clear what his thoughts are.

“He’s just going to have another child as well, which has to go into his thinking.

“But the thing is, he’s never relied on pace, when we had Joey (Barton), people say ‘oh he can’t do this, he can’t do that’, he never relied on pace.

“Teddy Sheringham played on because he didn’t rely on pace, a clever footballer, very good footballer obviously.

“Crouchy is similar but different.

“He’s still a completely awkward customer, one of a kind, which is a weapon.

“He’s fantastic in the group, super level headed fella, because he’s done a bit, but you see nothing on him other than professionalism, and a good person.

“There’s a lot to like about him, not just as a footballer, he’s a real, proper bloke, and I sometimes think that gets forgotten with footballers.”

While the 38-year-old could get a new deal, Dyche, who has long since admitted he can’t keep all three England keepers happy, accepts one could go in the close season.

Joe Hart has been linked with a string of clubs at home and abroad, including Championship winners Norwich City and neighbours Blackburn Rovers.

Hart hasn’t featured since the halfway stage of the season, the 5-1 home defeat to Everton, after which Tom Heaton was restored to the side, as Burnley went on to claim 28 points from 16 games to clinch safety, ahead of the defeats to Manchester City and the Toffees.

Nick Pope has also only featured twice in the FA Cup since recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered at Aberdeen in the Europa League, and hasn’t made a Premier League matchday squad all season.

Dyche, asked whether one was likely to leave, said: “I think it’s probable, but not definite.”

And as to what he would prefer to happen?: “It’s irrelevant what I’d like to happen, it’s likely one of them says ‘look, I’m going to go elsewhere’.

“No guarantee though, if they’re all here in pre-season, great, I want the team and squad to get stronger and stronger and stronger.

“I want all those hard decisions, but they’ve got to look the other way and say ‘I appreciate that, but I want to be playing every week’, and they can’t all play.

“They’re contracted to the club and I’m the manager, so I completely see it from my perspective, I just choose to look at it from both perspectives because I think it’s fair.

“I try and do that will all my players.

“If you sit in someone else’s shoes, it gives you a more balanced view.”