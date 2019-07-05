Burnley boss Dyche having to be patient in the transfer window

Sean Dyche continues to juggle his budget to see how he can improve his squad.

But all is quiet so far in the transfer window, with just over a month to go.

The Clarets are yet to make their first senior summer signing – and had to wait until the last week of the window to do so this time last year.

July is usually the month where the transfer merry-go-round picks up pace, but Dyche is keeping his ear to the ground to see what situations the club can get into.

Burnley were back in training on Monday at the Barnfield Training Centre – minus their internationals on duty over the close season – and leave for a training week in Portugal on Monday.

Numbers have been boosted by former Everton captain Phil Jagielka, who left Goodison Park this summer, as well as former Claret David Jones, who is also out of contract after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Dyche is merely helping the pair keep their fitness up as they look for new clubs, but, as he looks to add to his squad, Dyche admitted: “There’s nothing to report really, it’s really quiet.

"It’s normally really tough, and it’s been no different.

“I’ve been meeting with the chairman regularly to see what we have to spend, but it’s about spinning plates and seeing what can affect us positively.”

Dyche has been amused by the scale and variety of transfer speculation so far this summer, with Burnley linked with over 50 players both at home and abroad.

And most of it has been agents trying to get their clients a move: “It must be an all-time high in terms of stories that are completely untrue this summer, it’s the most it’s ever ramped up.

“There’s been a lot of things I know nothing about, there’s been nothing in 99% of the stuff I’ve seen.”

Teenage winger Dwight McNeil has reportedly been the subject of interest from Seria A giants Juventus, but that can also be filed under speculation: “It makes me laugh.

“If Juventus are tracking him, fantastic, but I’ve heard nothing at all.”

While Dyche looks to bring players in, he has some housekeeping within his own squad, tying Nick Pope up to a new four-year deal in May, while skipper Tom Heaton has a year left on his contract: “With Tom, like with every player – it’s no different, we speak to all the players about their situations.

“With Popey, he had a tough time last year in terms of his injury, but I have respect for the whole goalkeeping department and there was never a question of him not wanting to stay at the club, and we were pleased to get another good player tied up.”