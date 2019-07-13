Burnley boss delighted with players’ fitness levels

Burnley came through the infamous ‘Gaffer’s Day’ on Wednesday.

The toughest day of pre-season training for the Clarets has earned a arduous reputation during Sean Dyche’s tenure at Turf Moor, preparing the players for the challenges to come in the Premier League.

Dyche prides himself on his players’ fitness statistics, and he has been delighted with the shape in which they have returned, with the season almost four weeks away.

The squad have been based in Portugal this week, and Dyche said: “A question mark coming here was the heat, but we've been pleased, there's been a cool breeze off the coast, so it's been cooler when we've been training early morning and in the evening.

"The lads have been really good, they tested really well, we were really pleased with that, it's another box ticked.

"Historically our players look after themselves, but it's always a little bit of a worry.

"But they're all in good shape.

"It's the way it's going, there's an uplift in general health and well being.”

Burnley open their pre-season games schedule next Saturday with teams out at Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale.