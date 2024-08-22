Burnley bolster their ranks with permanent signing of experienced Nottingham Forest man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have bolstered their ranks with the addition of experienced defender Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee and pens a four-year contract.

The centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, made over 200 appearances over an eight-year spell at the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very happy to be a Burnley player,” Worrall said of his move. “I can’t wait to be involved and help get them back to the Premier League.

“It felt like home as soon as I walked through the door and that’s what I want it to be. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the people in and around the club but also the fans - I want to strike up a bit of a rapport with them.

“I’m just looking forward to playing, and winning, games. That’s the main ambition for me. Getting everybody on board with what we’re trying to do at the club and enjoy it as well.”

Worrall becomes Burnley’s eighth addition of the summer and their second of the week, following in the footsteps of fellow central defender Bashir Humphreys, who joined on an initial loan from Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Joe Worrall of Notts Forest looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at City Ground on August 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Shurandy Sambo, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji, Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green have also joined the club during this window.

Going the other way has been 13 players to date, including the likes of Charlie Taylor, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert.

The club have until August 30 to complete their business.