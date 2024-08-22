Burnley bolster their ranks with permanent signing of experienced Nottingham Forest man
The 27-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee and pens a four-year contract.
The centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, made over 200 appearances over an eight-year spell at the City Ground.
“I’m very happy to be a Burnley player,” Worrall said of his move. “I can’t wait to be involved and help get them back to the Premier League.
“It felt like home as soon as I walked through the door and that’s what I want it to be. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the people in and around the club but also the fans - I want to strike up a bit of a rapport with them.
“I’m just looking forward to playing, and winning, games. That’s the main ambition for me. Getting everybody on board with what we’re trying to do at the club and enjoy it as well.”
Worrall becomes Burnley’s eighth addition of the summer and their second of the week, following in the footsteps of fellow central defender Bashir Humphreys, who joined on an initial loan from Chelsea.
Shurandy Sambo, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji, Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green have also joined the club during this window.
Going the other way has been 13 players to date, including the likes of Charlie Taylor, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert.
The club have until August 30 to complete their business.
