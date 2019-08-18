Burnley beaten at Arsenal - player ratings

Sean Dyche had taken at least a point from all 27 clubs he had faced in the Premier League - bar Arsenal.

And despite an encouraging performance at the Emirates, the Clarets wee unable to make it a clean sweep for the manager, as they went down 2-1, with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming either side of Ashley Barnes’ deserved equaliser.

Here are Chris Boden’s player ratings:

Nick Pope - had little chance with either goal, and made a number of superb stops in the second half, the pick from Ceballos and Torreira. Kicking still can improve however 7

Matt Lowton - Kept Nelson quiet in the first half, and was up against Aubameyang in the second, but still got forward to assist Gudmundsson, although he didn’t make the best of his crossing opportunities 6

James Tarkowski - Aubameyang drove at him and cut past him to score the winner, but Tarkowski was otherwise immaculate 7

Ben Mee - harshly penalised for handball leading up to the first goal, Mee made some timely interventions in another solid display 7

Erik Pieters - will feel he could have done better for Lacazette’s opening goal, but otherwise worked hard in a well-organised back line 6

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Lennon 72) - gave Arsenal a problem in the first half, with his set piece delivery, while cutting onto his left foot to good effect. Had a hand in the equaliser, but will be disappointed to give the ball away for the winner 6

Jack Cork - Cork was everywhere, breaking play up, closing down Arsenal at every turn, and was also involved in the equaliser 7

Ashley Westwood - like Cork, put his foot in and pressed well, and also got into some advanced positions 7

Dwight McNeil - grew into the game and pinned Maitland-Niles back in the first half, helping contribute to the equalising goal. Had his hands full with Pepe in the second half, but still provided a threat 7

Ashley Barnes - likes a goal against the Big Six and Arsenal in particular, finished his chance well and occupied the centre backs throughout 7

Chris Wood (Rodriguez 61, 6) - there was a lot of selfless work from the New Zealand striker, who isn’t getting the chances to score at present, but did well in the build up to Barnes’ goal 6

Subs not used: Hart, Taylor, Hendrick, Gibson, Bardsley.