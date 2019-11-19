Burnley battling Stoke City for out of contract winger, Emery given deadline, and more

The latest Burnley news from the Premier League

According to reports from Teamtalk, Burnley are battling Stoke City and other clubs for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes.

Hayes is out of contract with the Scottish club at the end of the season, and although the Bhoys would like to offer Hayes a new deal, the Clarets are said to be among a host of teams keen on the winger.

The other sides interested include Stoke City, as well as Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Burnley are the only club that can offer the 32-year-old Premier League football, which could swing in their favour.

