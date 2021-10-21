Burnley backed to miss out on in-demand midfielder, Everton ready £10m full-back swoop

The Saints did the double over the Clarets by winning both home and away last season, and Sean Dyche's side will be eager to get one over on the south coast side with a win this Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 loss away to Man City, Dyche gave his verdict on £15m summer signing Nathan Collins, and said: “I think it’s a learning curve, he’s still learning.

“I said before the game (at Manchester City), he’s got a really good attitude towards it, the way he goes about his business every day, the way he’s just learning from the group and adapting to the experience, really impressed with that.

“I did mention as well, I thought Tarky (James Tarkowski) was outstanding again, I said you’d walk out onto a pitch next to him with confidence for a reason, but it’s good signs for Nathan."

He added: “He’s learning, and learning well at the moment.

“The manner of it...it’s not easy coming to these parts, the way he’s been nice and calm and got on with it, just learning to do the basics, sometimes overplaying when he could be just more clinical in his defending, but a lot of good signs early on in his Burnley career without doubt.”

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's exhilarating action continues:

1. Brighton join scrap for Fulgini Brighton are among three Premier League sides who have joined the likes Lyon and Marseille in the race to sign Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini. The ex-France U21 international scored seven league goals and made four assists last season. (Football Insider) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2. Foxes eye Brazilian midfielder Leicester City are said to be keeping tabs on Porto midfielder Otavio, and are believed to have scouted him during his side's game against 1-0 win over AC Milan last night. His release clause will drop to €40m next summer. (Sport Witness) Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA Photo Sales

3. Spurs join West Ham in race for lethal striker Spurs are the latest side to be linked with a move for Genk's £20m-rated striker Paul Onuachu. The towering centre-forward, who has 15 caps for Nigeria, has also attracted the attention of West Ham and Atletico Madrid. (Daily Mail) Photo: JOHAN EYCKENS Photo Sales

4. PSG plot Salah raid PSG have reportedly already set their sights on their marquee signing for next summer, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland top of their wish list. The former has already scored 13 goals in ten games this season. (Mirror) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales