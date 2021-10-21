Burnley backed to miss out on in-demand midfielder, Everton ready £10m full-back swoop

The Saints did the double over the Clarets by winning both home and away last season, and Sean Dyche's side will be eager to get one over on the south coast side with a win this Saturday afternoon.
Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 loss away to Man City, Dyche gave his verdict on £15m summer signing Nathan Collins, and said: “I think it’s a learning curve, he’s still learning.
“I said before the game (at Manchester City), he’s got a really good attitude towards it, the way he goes about his business every day, the way he’s just learning from the group and adapting to the experience, really impressed with that.
“I did mention as well, I thought Tarky (James Tarkowski) was outstanding again, I said you’d walk out onto a pitch next to him with confidence for a reason, but it’s good signs for Nathan."
He added: “He’s learning, and learning well at the moment.
“The manner of it...it’s not easy coming to these parts, the way he’s been nice and calm and got on with it, just learning to do the basics, sometimes overplaying when he could be just more clinical in his defending, but a lot of good signs early on in his Burnley career without doubt.”
