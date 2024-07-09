Burnley assistant Craig Bellamy 'close' to taking over as Wales manager - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Bellamy is set to leave Burnley to become the new Wales manager, according to reports.

BBC Sport claim the 44-year-old is “close” to taking over his national side, dealing an early blow to Scott Parker.

Parker was expecting Bellamy to remain at Turf Moor as his assistant, with the club’s new head coach happy to work under Burnley’s existing coaching structure. But those plans have already been dashed just days into Parker’s tenure at the helm.

According to the BBC, Bellamy has emerged as the Football Association of Wales (FAW's) first choice to replace Rob Page and all that is now required are the final details of an agreement with Burnley.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Georgia boss Willy Sagnol and Oxford United head coach Des Buckingham were all spoken to about the post.

But Bellamy, who narrowly missed out to Ryan Giggs for the job in 2018, is said to have impressed during discussions.

Should he be confirmed as the new Wales boss, Bellamy’s first game in the dugout will be a Nations League game against Turkey in September.

As for the Clarets, they will now need to recruit a new number two for Parker, who was asked about his plans for his backroom team during his first press conference as head coach.

“I’ll probably revert back to the staff that were here at the football club. I’ve come to work with these staff,” Parker said.

“I’ve brought one member of staff with me in Jonathan Hill who has been with me since Spurs Under-18s, Fulham and Bournemouth.