Burnley approach Everton defender | Derby join race for Clarets target | Newcastle linked with Champions League winner | Manchester United to bid for Barcelona midfielder | Updates on West Ham, Brighton & Burnley

All the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around the web - including updates on Newcastle United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Burnley have made an approach to sign Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny this summer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal and former Czech Republic keeper Petr Cech will return to Chelsea this summer - the 37-year-old is set to take up a sporting director role. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners will look to sign Dynamo Dresden and Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Markus Schubert on a free transfer this summer as a replacement for the departing Cech. (Bild)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a target for Juventus as they look to replace Massimiliano Allegri, with Roma also interested in the Italian manager. (Sky Sports)

Derby manager Frank Lampard may return to Chelsea to replace Sarri, although Juventus could appoint Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi. (Daily Mirror)

The Blues will not stand in the way of Sarri if Juventus offer to pay up to £5 million in compensation. (Telegraph)

Wolves, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton are among four Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. (Sun)

Newcastle could be interested in signing 31-year-old Spain midfielder Juan Mata, who is out of contract at Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United want to sign Ivan Rakitic with Barcelona willing to sell the 31-year-old Croatia midfielder. (Express)

Manchester United are ready to make a formal offer for Newcastle's 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff, and are close to agreeing a £15 million deal to sign Swansea's 21-year-old Wales winger Daniel James. (ESPN)

Manchester United face paying £50 million for Crystal Palace's English 21-year-old full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Mirror)

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has turned down a new contract, with his existing deal expiring at the end of next season. (Sun)

France midfielder Paul Pogba will be offered the Manchester United captaincy in an effort to convince him to stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Tottenham have ended their interest in 26-year-old Crystal Palace winger Wilfied Zaha after being put off by the Ivory Coast international's £100 million valuation. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham have held talks to sign Celta Vigo's 22-year-old Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, who has a £43 million release clause in his contract. (Star)

Leicester are interested in 21-year-old Luton Town full-back James Justin. (Mail)

Newcastle and West Ham are considering a move for 22-year-old Club Brugge Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes. (Mirror)

Antonio Conte has won his legal battle against Chelsea, who must pay their former Italian manager £9m in compensation after sacking him last summer. (Times - subscription required)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will try to sign former Chelsea team-mate Gary Cahill if the Rams beat Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final and win promotion to the Premier League. England defender Cahill, 33, did not make a Premier League start in 2018-19. (Mirror)