Burnley and Leeds ponder legal action against Everton and Premier League

The clubs - who will both battle for survival on Sunday, with the Clarets having to match Leeds’ result or better - are believed to have written to the league last week, when Everton were also embroiled in the relegation scrap, with relation to the Toffees’ accounts which reported a loss of £120.9m for the 2020-21 season.

That means the club have posted losses of £372m over the past three years, with League profitability and sustainability rules only allowing for losses of £105m over a three-year period.

Burnley and Leeds are concerned that Everton have subsequently enjoyed an unfair advantage in terms of their transfer window spend, although Everton feel they are in line with the rules, with losses due to Covid-19 over the last two years - which can be written off - coming to £170m.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)