The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Chelsea, has announced he will personally deliver groceries and gifts to 10 families in Burnley on Christmas Eve, with fans able to send in nominations for who should receive this.

Maatsen states it is always important to provide support where possible, especially around the festive period.

He said: “I always do it at certain times.

Ian Maatsen recently visited Burnley's club-run foodbank alongside Dara Costelloe (Photo: Kelvin Stuttard)

“I thought Christmas was right as there are a lot of things happening.

“At this time you celebrate with your loved ones, your family and your friends, but not everyone is able to do that.

“I just want to make those people smile and give them that Christmas feeling.

“I did it in Holland with my family, to give food to poor families, providing support and helping where I can.

“We can give a lot back to the people and it’s important that we help each other because in the world there are so many things going on and sometimes we forget the small details.

“We can eat every day but not everyone is able to, so we’re here to make that available to them so they don’t have to worry about anything and get support.”

Maatsen has asked fans to send him an email with the name and story of the person and family they think should be chosen.

