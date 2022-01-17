Burnley again bottom of the pile as regards penalties awarded

Chris Wood scores from the spot against West Ham in May

The Clarets have long since been around the bottom of the pile when it comes to winning spot kicks in the Premier League, and, of course, are without one so far this season - the only club in the top flight - with their last coming in the 34th league game of last term in May against West Ham.

That was one of only three Burnley were awarded last season,

Things were so bad that Burnley went on a barren run of 67 league matches without a spot kick from Sam Vokes netting in a 3-1 defeat at Everton in April 2017, before Ashley Barnes netted against Southampton after a Jack Stephens handball in February 2019.

The Clarets have only won eight penalties in 169 games since the start of the 2017 season, or one every 1901.25 minutes, scoring all eight - Barnes v Southampton in February 2019, and the next game at former club Brighton, 24 league games later, Barnes again won and scored one at Watford in November 2019, and Jay Rodriguez netted against Bournemouth in February 2020, which came after the Cherries had a goal ruled out on the break due to a handball by Adam Smith being reviewed by VAR.

Chris Wood won and scored a spot kick against Wolves in July 2020 upon Project Restart, and last season, Ashley Barnes won and scored his penalty in the famous win at Anfield 12 months ago, before Wood converted from the spot at Southampton last April, and again against West Ham in May.

Research in June 2020 showed Burnley had been awarded the fewest penalties in 35 European leagues since the beginning of the 2017-18 season - four penalties in 105 games, or one every 2,363 minutes.

And they remain languishing at the bottom of those statistics 18 months on.

The 364th CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post presents the rankings of European clubs who have won penalties the most frequently since the start of the 2018/19 season as per InStat data, looking at 31 leagues.

Crvena Zvezda - Red Star Belgrade - are at the top with a penalty every 239 minutes, while Manchester United heading the rankings in the big-5 (one every 299 minutes).

Paris St-Germain (305 minutes), Lazio and Inter (both 315’), Real Sociedad (374’), as well as Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig (both 397’ ) top the table in the other major championships.

Real Madrid scored all the 24 penalties obtained.

The lowest conversion rate among big-5 league teams was recorded for Montpellier (8 out of 14, 57%) and the lowest overall was measured for Stoke City (6 out of 15, 40%).

In total, the teams surveyed scored 78.6% of the penalties awarded.

Panathinaikos obtained the most penalties compared to the number of big chances created: one penalty every 15 goal scoring chances.

Bristol City are at the opposite end with one penalty obtained every 91 big chances.

The Robins win a penalty every 1,834 minutes - bottom of the pile - with Hapoel Hadera of Israel in at 1,517, and then Burnley at

1,474.