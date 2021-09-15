Burnley ace slammed by Aston Villa man for 2020 tackle, Chelsea target set to cost £100m

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three game against Arsenal, and will be hoping for more of the same against the Gunners to get some more precious points on the table.
Speaking after the 1-0 loss to Everton, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville took aim at Burnley defender James Tarkowski for a challenge made on opposition player Richarlison, and stated: “I don't think this has a place in football. If it had been given red I don't think you could complain.
“The one from Tarkowski on Richarlison I think is reckless, he knows what he's doing, he knows the follow through is going to hurt him, or could hurt him.
“I think it could endanger him and I think Tarkowski goes to do him, as in leave one on him.
He continued: “He goes for the ball as well but I think this tackle is one when the referee's are going back to Stockley Park and they're assessing the lighter touch of the game, the physicality of the game, it has to be a yellow card.
“That has to be a yellow card because 6ft 2in centre backs, 13/14 stone, clattering people on the touchline, which me and him [Jamie Carragher] have done in our careers. I've done it a 100 times in a season even, but that challenge back in 1997 is a yellow card.
“Refereeing has been brilliant, I agree with Sean Dyche, the game is in a better place, but that challenge can not be encouraged by not being booked.”
