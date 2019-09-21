Burnley 2, Norwich City 0

Burnley climbed to seventh in the Premier League after a brace from Chris Wood saw off promoted Norwich City at Turf Moor.

The Canaries flew north on the back of a 3-2 win at home to champions Manchester City last Saturday evening, but were blown away by an early double from Kiwi Wood.

Norwich had the first chance as six-goal Teemu Pukki caught James Tarkowski in possession, but Nick Pope saved well.

And within moments, Ashley Westwood’s superb corner was headed in by the unmarked Wood for his first of the season.

Norwich tried stubbornly to play out from the back all game, and it got them in big trouble as Wood doubled up.

Ibrahim Amadou gave the ball away to Jack Cork, who fed Dwight McNeil, and from his low ball in, Wood got in front of Ben Godfrey to make it 2-0.

Burnley looked to kill the game, as Cork flicked Westwood’s free kick goalwards, forcing a decent stop from Tim Krul, before Jeff Hendrick, in the side for Aaron Lennon after his equaliser at Brighton, was denied a header at an open goal by a fine clearance from Jamal Lewis, from Ashley Barnes’ ball across goal.

At the other end, substitute Moritz Leitner beat Pope but not the post, with a fine strike, after Hendrick had lost possession, before Barnes had a volley blocked from a Westwood cross.

Burnley retained possession well as the half closed, and their game management was also impressive after the break.

Norwich continued to be patient in their passing, but lacked urgency, and Amadou, on a booking from the first half, was twice lucky to avoid a second yellow card, while Wood was denied his hat-trick by Krul with a left foot shot from McNeil’s cross, which was slightly behind him.

Barnes was then brought down by Godfrey on the edge of the area, with the referee saying no penalty, and VAR not correcting him.

Leitner curled a late effort beyond the far post, but Norwich were well beaten at that stage, as the Clarets claimed a convincing win.