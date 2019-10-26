Burnley 2, Chelsea 4: Photo gallery as Christian Pulisic hat-trick helps condemn Clarets to defeat Burnley were well beaten at Turf Moor despite late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil. Here are a selection of the best images from the game. James Tarkowski looks to create an early attack for the Clarets Getty Buy a Photo Christian Pulisic capitalises on a defensive error from Matt Lowton to fire the visitors ahead. Getty Buy a Photo Jay Rodriguez wins a header against Jorginho Getty Buy a Photo Chelsea keeper Kepa somehow keeps the ball out of his net after Pieter's effort is deflected towards goal. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4