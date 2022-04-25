Burnley 1, Wolves 0: Chris Boden's verdict as Burnley climb out of the bottom three

And I don’t think he’d struggle for Clarets fans willing to put their hands in their pockets, after the job the Under 23s manager has done since the tumultuous events of Good Friday.

Preparing for a game with his young charges, before receiving the call from Alan Pace to take the first team for the trip to West Ham, after the shock of the sacking of Sean Dyche, Jackson has given his all to the cause, along with his team of Paul Jenkins, Connor King and first team skipper.

He has joked he has seen more of the press pack than he has his family since, going through three pre-match press conferences, as well as his duties after games, while throwing in hours of preparation on and off the training pitch, studying videos of opponents and previous Burnley games for any tactical tips.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jackson has handled himself impeccably, with good humour as well, despite the uncertainty and lack of clarity over the immediate and longer term managerial plans.

It’s fair to say he’s had a big impact in the dressing room as well.

While there is a group of experienced professionals who have been somewhat self-policing for some time, their togetherness has been amplified by the circumstances, and their belief boosted by the way they have united and the results they have gleaned over the week.

They have dragged the supporters along with them, a fan base who have backed them to the hilt, but now sense a way out of trouble, light at the end of the tunnel, in what would be a remarkable escape.

The celebrations at the end of Thursday night’s win over Southampton were repeated after this vital victory over Wolves, with Wout Weghorst - one of many who ran themselves into the ground for the cause - particularly milking a special moment, and encouraging the noise and celebrations, in a manner not dissimilar to what Jurgen Klopp has fostered at Liverpool.

Jackson acknowledged the crowd, but took a backseat as the players received a rapturous reception.

Whether it proves to be the right decision or not to dispense with Dyche, the proof will be in the pudding in the long term.

However, it is clear that, for the equilibrium of things at the moment, Pace should abandon any intentions of bringing someone in for the rest of the season, and give Jackson the job for the remaining five games.

He has recognised that the culture of the club, Dyche’s DNA, the ‘legs, hearts and minds’ ethos isn’t broken.

The side just needed a few tactical tweaks, to try and get back to what Burnley are best at.

And this, to all intents and purposes, was a Dyche performance - despite being second best in the first half, they stayed in the game, and managed to find a way to get their noses in front and doggedly manage the remaining minutes.

This was the Clarets getting on the right side of the margins, which they had struggled to do for much of the season.

And it rounded off a remarkable week in which seven points from nine catapulted Burnley out of the bottom three for the first time since they briefly escaped in October.

It is no coincidence that there has been an upturn in results, at a time when Jack Cork has been restored to the side.

He started all of Burnley’s sequence of fine results in that week in February, at Brighton, against Spurs and at Crystal Palace, and he has played a key role in a big few days.

Cork has always had that composure on the ball, creating that extra yard or two with his anticipation, while his physical output was also important.

Against Wolves, he was absolutely superb, retaining possession, keeping the ball moving and rattling into some big tackles, particularly late on as Burnley protected their lead with everything they had.

It says something, however, that Cork was outshone by a lad from Leixlip, County Kildare, who isn’t even 21 until Saturday.

Nathan Collins is nicknamed “Collo” - for colossal, I presume.

While he is prone to the odd lapse in concentration, his calmness under pressure, quality on the ball - both in his passing and driving forward, his aerial ability in both boxes, and his sheer athleticism mark him down as a player destined for a big future, probably with an elite club.

The way he ate up the ground to deny Raul Jimenez a sight of goal after being rolled by the Mexican forward almost brought the house down. What a player he is, and is going to be.

It is harsh to single out a couple of players on the day, when everyone gave their all to the cause, with Matej Vydra out on his feet when replaced after his match-winning goal, while Josh Brownhill also grew more into the game, the more it became backs to the wall.

There is a lot of football still to be played, but Burnley have put the cat back among the pigeons, and made it more than a case of just a battle between Everton and the Clarets for the third relegation slot.