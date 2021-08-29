Burnley 1, Leeds United 1: Burnley earn first point of the season after late Leeds equaliser
Chris Wood celebrates his opener with Ashley Barnes
Follow our live updates from Turf Moor.
Burnley v Leeds United
Today’s teams
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood
Subs: Hennessey, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra
Leeds: Meslier, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Ayling, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphina, Bamford
Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, Shackleton, Roberts, Costa, Geldhardt, Mccarron
Kick Off
Patrick Bamford gets the game underway.
Quiet start to the game, neither side really got a foothold on it yet, no chances of note.
McNeil looks to get to the byline, but his cross can’t quite find Chris Wood in the middle.
Gudmudsson one-two with Lowton ends up with the Icelandic midfielder crossing deep to Wood, Meslier does well to get a hand to it before recovering to prevent the corner.
Bamford beats the Burnley offside trap and crosses low across the area, Raphina can’t get on the end of it.
15 mins
Phillips is late on McNeil, stands on his foot, no foul given.
Brownhill booked after a late challenge on Bamford.
Ben Mee fires into the net, but the flag is up for offside.
Barnes feeds Wood but his shot is well saved by Meslier, on the follow up Ashley Barnes fouls Dallas and is booked, poor challenge from the Clarets striker.