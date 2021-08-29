Burnley 1, Leeds United 1: Burnley earn first point of the season after late Leeds equaliser

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:55 pm

Chris Wood celebrates his opener with Ashley Barnes

Follow our live updates from Turf Moor.

Burnley v Leeds United

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:04

Today’s teams

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra

Leeds: Meslier, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Ayling, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphina, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, Shackleton, Roberts, Costa, Geldhardt, Mccarron

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:01

Kick Off

Patrick Bamford gets the game underway.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:10

10 mins

Quiet start to the game, neither side really got a foothold on it yet, no chances of note.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:11

10 mins

McNeil looks to get to the byline, but his cross can’t quite find Chris Wood in the middle.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:13

11 mins

Gudmudsson one-two with Lowton ends up with the Icelandic midfielder crossing deep to Wood, Meslier does well to get a hand to it before recovering to prevent the corner.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:13

12 mins

Bamford beats the Burnley offside trap and crosses low across the area, Raphina can’t get on the end of it.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:17

15 mins

Phillips is late on McNeil, stands on his foot, no foul given.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:26

19 mins

Brownhill booked after a late challenge on Bamford.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:27

25 mins

Ben Mee fires into the net, but the flag is up for offside.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:28

26 mins

Barnes feeds Wood but his shot is well saved by Meslier, on the follow up Ashley Barnes fouls Dallas and is booked, poor challenge from the Clarets striker.

