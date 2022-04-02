Burnley 0 Manchester City 2 Recap

Burnley's treble-seeking opponents could have dropped to second place in the top flight by the time kick-off comes around at Turf Moor.

That's because Liverpool — currently a point behind the leaders — welcome struggling Watford to Anfield in the day's early fixture.

And the Spaniard, a former player and manager with La Liga giants Barcelona, appreciates how tough it will be to reclaim top spot, should the Reds get at least a point beforehand.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche (L) and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) after the English League Cup fourth round football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 30, 2020.

“We have a lot of games, eight or potentially nine games in this month and for every one we’ll select the best team to win the games," he said.

"It’s not the first time we’ve faced it and will do again. It means what we’ve done so far we’ve done incredibly well. It’s because we are in all competitions.

“Now it is game by game. The first is Burnley, who are always a tough opponent, especially away. I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche. For many years their consistency, the ideas and the way they play shows he is a good football manager.

“It does not depend on results going good or bad. He believes in what they are doing and it works. I know at the end of the season, going to Burnley away is very difficult for many opponents.”