Burnley 0 Manchester City 2 Recap
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his "incredible respect" for Clarets chief Sean Dyche ahead of their Premier League face-off.
Burnley's treble-seeking opponents could have dropped to second place in the top flight by the time kick-off comes around at Turf Moor.
That's because Liverpool — currently a point behind the leaders — welcome struggling Watford to Anfield in the day's early fixture.
And the Spaniard, a former player and manager with La Liga giants Barcelona, appreciates how tough it will be to reclaim top spot, should the Reds get at least a point beforehand.
“We have a lot of games, eight or potentially nine games in this month and for every one we’ll select the best team to win the games," he said.
"It’s not the first time we’ve faced it and will do again. It means what we’ve done so far we’ve done incredibly well. It’s because we are in all competitions.
“Now it is game by game. The first is Burnley, who are always a tough opponent, especially away. I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche. For many years their consistency, the ideas and the way they play shows he is a good football manager.
“It does not depend on results going good or bad. He believes in what they are doing and it works. I know at the end of the season, going to Burnley away is very difficult for many opponents.”
The visitors have lost just once in 19 games in the league while the Clarets, four points adrift of safety, have won three games all season.
Burnley take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:52
Full-time: Burnley 0 Manchester City 2
The points are City’s.
City should score
Jesus hits the post with his first effort from Silva’s cross, thanks to a touch off the toe of Roberts, and the Brazilian then misses the target from the rebound.
Substitution
De Bruyne is replaced by Silva for City
Shot on goal
Rodriguez drives at goal and gets a left-footed shot away, but Ederson is equal to the attempt.
Substitution
Rodriguez replaces Cork for the Clarets.
City go close
Sterling pulls the ball back from the byline and Jesus, on the stretch, just about clears the bar.
Substitution
Foden is replaced by Jesus for City.
Foden fires high and wide from Grealish’s pass after City break from the halfway line.
Pope saves again
Sterling, in acres of space, gets a shot away from De Bruyne’s pass, but Pope gets across to beat the effort away.
Cancelo twists and turns inside the area, with Roberts unable to cope, and his effort takes a deflection off Long, though Pope is in the right place to save.