Burnley have four games remaining in 2022 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burley FC: Who do Vincent Kompany's side face in their final four games of 2022?

Burnley have four matches remaining in 2022.

By Amos Wynn
4 hours ago

Vincent Kompany’s side have two home games and two away before the new year, including a trip to a Premier League club in the Carabao Cup.

Here is who they face:

1. Middlesbrough (H)

Burnley welcome Middlesbrough to Turf Moor on December 17 in their penultimate home game of the year (3pm).

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Manchester United (A)

Vincent Kompany's side make the trip to Old Trafford on December 21 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup (K.O. 8pm).

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Birmingham (H)

Burnley face Birmingham at Turf Moor on December 27 (K.O. 8pm).

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Stoke City (A)

In their final game of the year, Burnley make the trip to Stoke on December 30 (K.O. 7.45pm).

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Premier League