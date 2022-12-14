Burnley have four matches remaining in 2022.
Vincent Kompany’s side have two home games and two away before the new year, including a trip to a Premier League club in the Carabao Cup.
1. Middlesbrough (H)
Burnley welcome Middlesbrough to Turf Moor on December 17 in their penultimate home game of the year (3pm).
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Manchester United (A)
Vincent Kompany's side make the trip to Old Trafford on December 21 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup (K.O. 8pm).
Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Birmingham (H)
Burnley face Birmingham at Turf Moor on December 27 (K.O. 8pm).
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Stoke City (A)
In their final game of the year, Burnley make the trip to Stoke on December 30 (K.O. 7.45pm).
Photo: Nathan Stirk