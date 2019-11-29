Brighton handed BIG Liverpool boost as Burnley's weekend opponents receive DOUBLE injury blow - Premier League preview
The Premier League makes its welcome return this weekend. Unai Emery has gone, there's a host of potential injury problems across the board, and a fantastic set of fixtures to enjoy.
Here's our mini preview for the weekend's action, featuring the likes every single Premier League club in action
1. Emery OUT.
Arsenal have sacked under-performing manager Unai Emery and are set to face Norwich on Sunday. Playing at home, Daniel Farkes Canaries may fancy an upset.
2. Pep think Newcastle can stay up
Newcastle United defeated Manchester City 2-1 last season but Pep Guardiola is out for revenge this term but kindly stated that he thinks Steve Bruce will keep the Magpies up.
3. How long has Marco Silva got?
Everton travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City this weekend with Marco Silvas job as Toffees boss hanging by a thread. Could Brendan Rodgers second-placed Foxes seal his fate?
4. Chelsea's injury blow
Frank Lampards Chelsea face West Ham United this weekend but the Blues will be without key man Tammy Abraham.
