Premier League preview!

Brighton handed BIG Liverpool boost as Burnley's weekend opponents receive DOUBLE injury blow - Premier League preview

The Premier League makes its welcome return this weekend. Unai Emery has gone, there's a host of potential injury problems across the board, and a fantastic set of fixtures to enjoy.

Here's our mini preview for the weekend's action, featuring the likes every single Premier League club in action - simply scroll down and click through the pages.

Arsenal have sacked under-performing manager Unai Emery and are set to face Norwich on Sunday. Playing at home, Daniel Farkes Canaries may fancy an upset.

1. Emery OUT.

Newcastle United defeated Manchester City 2-1 last season but Pep Guardiola is out for revenge this term but kindly stated that he thinks Steve Bruce will keep the Magpies up.

2. Pep think Newcastle can stay up

Everton travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City this weekend with Marco Silvas job as Toffees boss hanging by a thread. Could Brendan Rodgers second-placed Foxes seal his fate?

3. How long has Marco Silva got?

Frank Lampards Chelsea face West Ham United this weekend but the Blues will be without key man Tammy Abraham.

4. Chelsea's injury blow

