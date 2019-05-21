Bournemouth chase Burnley England international | Chelsea boss linked with a move back to Italy | Spurs after £43 million-rated striker | Updates on Manchester City, Manchester United & Chelsea

All the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around the web - including news from Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are confident they will sign 23-year-old Germany forward Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea are prepared to sell 28-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard to Real Madrid because letting him leave for free when his contract expires next year would have financial fair play implications for the club. (Mail)

Manchester United will demand a fee of 160 million euros (£138 million) for 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Star)

United are ready to meet Benfica attacking midfielder Joao Felix's £105 million release clause - they could face competition from Real Madrid for the 19-year-old Portuguese. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has agreed terms with Inter Milan to take over as their new manager in the summer. (Guardian)

Graham Potter has been told he will have the final say on any Brighton signings. (Argus)

Juventus have moved away from Conte and have targeted current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. (Sun)

Manchester United have had a £95 million bid for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly turned down (Sun)

Tottenham have not triggered a clause to extend striker Fernando Llorente's contract and he is set to leave the club this summer, with AC Milan, Marseille, Roma and Valencia interested in the 34-year-old Spaniard. (Mirror)

£5.85 million-rated Jetro Willems confirms that Newcastle United are keen to make a move happen in 2019 for the 25-year-old midfielder. (Blid)

Newcastle United are also interested in signing Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge - he has previously been linked with a £15 million move to Arsenal. (Chronicle)

Spurs are interested in Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, who has a £43 million release clause - they want to sign the 22-year-old Uruguay international as back-up to England forward Harry Kane. (Star)

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth want a quality Premier League goalkeeper and they reportedly see Burnley's Nick Pope as cheaper than Stoke's Jack Butland. (Mail)

New Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany is keen for Manchester City academy coach Simon Davies and head of sports science Sam Erith to follow him from the Premier League champions to the Belgian club. (Telegraph)

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Valencia's Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara after speaking with the 29-year-old's representatives. (Star)

The Gunners will reward players with bonuses of between £100,000 and £500,000 if they beat Chelsea to win the Europa League in Baku on 29 May. (Mail)

Chelsea are expected to confirm that 32-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud has agreed to stay at the club for another year. (London Evening Standard)

Hertha Berlin general manager Michael Preetz has held talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a bid to secure 23-year-old Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic on loan for another season. (Liverpool Echo)