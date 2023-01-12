The 36-year-old boss, who endured his fair share of setbacks throughout a decorated playing career, believes the Manchester City star can return as an even greater asset for the Clarets if he uses his time wisely.

England's Under 21 skipper will understandably be a big loss for the Championship leaders, given he's been an ever-present in the league this term, and contributed to nine clean sheets in the second tier.

His partnership alongside Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jordan Beyer was only going from strength to strength, with the pair starting alongside each other since the 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Turf Moor in mid-September.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kompany, nominated for December's SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month prize, said: "It's not easy, but I think my role as a manager is to expect that these things will happen across the length of a season.

"Other players have done well in that position as well and, as a team, we're used to losing a player here and there. We've just got to deal with it. Taylor's got to make use of this moment to come back even better, it could be an opportunity for him."

While the Young Lions star hasn't missed a minute of Championship football this term, indicating his importance to the side, Kompany feels that there's still room for improvement.

Speaking about Burnley's loan ace, who faces a couple of months out with a foot injury sustained in the Emirates FA Cup triumph over AFC Bournemouth, Kompany continued: "He's not exceeded (expectations) because I know him very well. I think he's on the right path to what he wants to achieve and that's all that matters to me.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Burnley celebrates following their sides victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"He stays on track, he's coachable, he's not changed the way he's approached his work, despite being a key player for the first time in his career, which you always have to cross that barrier, because how do you handle that?

