Bookmakers slash Burnley's odds for Premier League survival after Everton lose Merseyside derby to Liverpool

According to Parimatch, managerless Burnley were 11/10 to stay up prior to the weekend, but their odds have since been shortened to 4/9 following Matej Vydra’s winner against Wolves, making them favourites ahead of the Toffees to achieve Premier League safety.

Frank Lampard’s side are two points adrift with a game in hand after Andy Robertson and Divock Origi ensured the Reds claimed the Merseyside bragging rights to keep the pressure on defending champions Manchester City.

The Clarets are also priced at 7/4 to be relegated back to the Championship, according to British Gambler, with Everton at 8/7 while Leeds United, who face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, as wide as 5/1.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Matej Vydra celebrates with teammate Dwight McNeil of Burnley after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the club’s search for Sean Dyche’s successor continues. Chris Wilder remains the market favourite at 13/8 despite the team's resurgence under interim manager Mike Jackson, who is currently priced at 4/1 alongside Derby County boss Wayne Rooney.

Rafa Benitez and Carlos Carvalhal have emerged as potential candidates at 6/1 and 16/1 respectively.