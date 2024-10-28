Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Burnley are held by QPR and Sunderland win again

Scott Parker’s men were unable to turn their dominance into three points as they failed to find the back of the net from their 22 shots on goal.
Elsewhere in the promotion race, Sunderland won again, while Leeds United and Middlesbrough were both held to draws.
Following this weekend’s action, a fresh prediction has been issued by the bookmakers on how they see the final table presenting itself.
Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown based on the very latest odds.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.