Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent were both at the double, while Josh Cullen also got in on the act, as Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in league and cup.

It was pivotal that Burnley picked up another three points with all of their promotion rivals all winning.

Sheffield United came from behind to overcome Swansea City 2-1 on Tuesday night, while Sunderland also edged past Derby County 1-0.

Leeds United, meanwhile, beat Norwich City on home turf before their big trip to Turf Moor on Monday night.