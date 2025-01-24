Bookies' new predicted Championship table ahead of Burnley's promotion showdown with Leeds United as Sheffield United and Sunderland win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley kept up the pressure at the top of the Championship table with a dazzling 5-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent were both at the double, while Josh Cullen also got in on the act, as Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in league and cup.

It was pivotal that Burnley picked up another three points with all of their promotion rivals all winning.

Sheffield United came from behind to overcome Swansea City 2-1 on Tuesday night, while Sunderland also edged past Derby County 1-0.

Leeds United, meanwhile, beat Norwich City on home turf before their big trip to Turf Moor on Monday night.

Following the midweek action, the bookies have issued their latest prediction for the final Championship table – here’s the latest promotion odds:

Promotion odds: 1,500/1

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Promotion odds: 1,500/1 Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 750/1

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Promotion odds: 750/1 Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 500/1

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Promotion odds: 500/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 500/1

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Promotion odds: 500/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandBurnleySheffield UnitedScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice