When does the transfer window close? Key dates for Blackpool, Burnley, Preston and Wigan
Clubs up and down the land are continuing to finalise their transfer plans as we enter the final few days of the summer window.
The clock is ticking for those sides still wanting to complete any ins and outs before the window finally slams shut.
Our sides in the North West are likely to be busy, while there’s plenty of business to be done across the board.
Here’s all the key details you need to know:
When does the transfer window close?
Clubs have until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 to finalise their business. This means we’re into the final week of the window, which has been open since June 10.
What about other top European leagues?
Deadline day in England has been brought in line with other top European leagues. Of course, there is some scope to go beyond the cut-off if the relevant paperwork has been submitted in time. This is why some moves do not get confirmed until the early hours. European deadlines vary from between 5pm and midnight.
Can clubs still sign free agents outside the transfer window?
Yes, players not contracted to a club can be signed at any time.
When does the next transfer window open and close?
As always, clubs will be able to sanction deals throughout January with the winter transfer window set to open on New Year's Day. The English deadline has been pencilled in for 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.