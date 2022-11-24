Sides based in the Premier League and Championship enter the competition following the completion of this weekend’s second round ties.

The FA has now confirmed the draw for the third round will be made live at Anfield on Monday, November 28.

The ties will be drawn between 7pm and 7.30pm live on BBC Two.

The draw will also be streamed on the Emirates FA Cup social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

The ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham or Farnborough

47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra

51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch

52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons

53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United

54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town

55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United or Exeter City

60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town

61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall or Carlisle United

