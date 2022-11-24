When Blackpool, Burnley, Preston and Wigan will discover their FA Cup third round opponents
Details about the upcoming draw for the third round of the FA Cup have now been released.
Sides based in the Premier League and Championship enter the competition following the completion of this weekend’s second round ties.
The FA has now confirmed the draw for the third round will be made live at Anfield on Monday, November 28.
Most Popular
The ties will be drawn between 7pm and 7.30pm live on BBC Two.
The draw will also be streamed on the Emirates FA Cup social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
The ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham or Farnborough
47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra
51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch
52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons
53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United
54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town
55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United or Exeter City
60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town
61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall or Carlisle United
64. Newport County or Derby County