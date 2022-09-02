Burnley and Blackpool slapped with FA fines but Seasiders must pay double - here's why
Burnley and Blackpool have both been fined by the FA for the melee during last month’s fiery derby at Turf Moor.
The Lancashire rivals admitted an FA charge of “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during the 3-3 draw on August 20.
It relates to the melee sparked by the red cards handed to Ian Maatsen and Sonny Carey seven minutes from time.
Both men were dismissed after Carey cynically tripped the Burnley left-back to stop a late counter-attack. Maatsen retaliated by forcibly barging Carey to the ground.
Burnley have now been fined £5,000, while Blackpool have been ordered to pay £10,000.
The Seasiders requested a hearing where a higher fine was imposed on them following a similar incident last season.
Blackpool were also fined £5,000 following a melee that broke out during their derby win at home to Preston in October 2021.
“Burnley and Blackpool have been fined £5,000 and £10,000 respectively following their EFL Championship game on Saturday, August 20,” an FA spokesperson said.“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute of this match.
“Burnley were offered and accepted the standard penalty, and Blackpool requested a hearing where an independent regulatory commission imposed a higher fine due to similar misconduct last season.”
Both Maatsen and Carey were hit with three-match bans for their straight red cards.