Blackpool and Burnley hit with FA charge after fiery Lancashire derby
Both Blackpool and Burnley have been slapped with an FA charge.
Read More
The Lancashire rivals are accused of “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during Saturday’s derby at Turf Moor.
It relates to the melee sparked by the red cards handed to Ian Maatsen and Sonny Carey seven minutes from time.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley transfer news: Clarets set sights on Premier League striker, Blackburn Rovers ace linked with exit
-
2
Vincent Kompany excited by Darko Churlinov’s potential
-
3
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table for Sunderland, Sheffield United, Burnley, PNE, Blackpool and Wigan
-
4
Vincent Kompany praises Burnley stalwart Matt Lowton after cup win
-
5
Burnley FC transfer news: Clarets suffer blow in striker pursuit, Aston Villa express interest in Championship forward
Both men were dismissed after Carey cynically tripped the Burnley left-back to stop a late counter-attack. Maatsen retaliated by forcibly barging Carey to the ground.
“Burnley and Blackpool have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday, August 8,” an FA spokesperson said.
“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute and they have until Tuesday, August 30 to respond.”
A breach of Rule E20.1 is considered “misconduct” by the FA, with a typical punishment likely to be a fine for either club.
The Seasiders appealed Carey’s red card at the beginning of the week, but their request was rejected by the FA’s independent commission.
Keith Stroud deemed the midfielder’s tackle as “serious foul play”, which is defined as: a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality.
Carey’s red card stands and the midfielder will serve a three-game ban, missing the games against Bristol City (H), Blackburn Rovers (H) and Huddersfield Town (A).
It leaves Michael Appleton with Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly as the only fit and available central midfielders.
Maatsen will also serve a three-game man.