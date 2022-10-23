News you can trust since 1877
It was Blackpool fans that were celebrating after Saturday's West Lancashire derby

Blackpool and Burnley figures feature in Championship team of the week alongside Coventry City and Hull City men - photo gallery

Blackpool claimed the derby bragging rights on Saturday as they put Preston North End to the sword with a thrilling 4-2 victory.

By Matt Scrafton
18 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Oct 2022, 2:21pm

Burnley, meanwhile, came from two goals down to beat Sunderland by the same scoreline at the Stadium of Light.

It’s no surprise then to see players from both Lancashire sides, and one manager, feature in the Football League Paper’s team of the week...

1. GK - Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough)

The on-loan Man City keeper kept a clean sheet in Middlesbrough's goalless draw against Huddersfield Town.

Photo: Ian Walton

2. RB - Cyrus Christie (Hull)

The full-back was on the scoresheet as Hull followed up their win at Bloomfield Road with a 4-2 win at Rotherham.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Kyle McFadzean (Coventry)

The defender helped Coventry keep a clean sheet during their 2-0 away win at Stoke City.

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. CB - Tom McIntyre (Reading)

The centre-back helped Paul Ince's Reading keep a clean sheet during their 2-0 home win against Bristol City.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

