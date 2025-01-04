Blackburn Rovers v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets seek derby spoils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will be looking to extend their impressive record against fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers when they make the short trip to Ewood Park.

The Clarets haven’t been beaten by their neighbours since 2010 and have won six of their last seven meetings.

The only game not to result in three points came at Turf Moor back in August, when Scott Parker’s men were unable to edge their way past 10-man Rovers, drawing 1-1.

Burnley will also be keen to get back to winning ways after playing out back-to-back goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Despite the New Year’s Day stalemate against the Potters, Parker’s men still moved up a place into second.

As for Rovers, they sit just outside the play-off spots in seventh and did Burnley a favour in their last encounter, equalising late on to draw with league leaders Leeds United.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Blackburn’s Ewood Park stadium on Saturday, January 4. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it’s been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 11am.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Ashley Barnes is available to make his second Burnley debut after sealing a sensational return to Turf Moor.

The 35-year-old agreed to have his contract cancelled at Norwich City cancelled by mutual consent to pen a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Clarets.

Hannibal serves the first match of his three-match ban following his straight red card against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

New signing Oliver Sonne, who was ineligible to face the Potters, remains unavailable too as he has a suspension to carry over from the Danish Superliga.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Rovers, Todd Cantwell and Yuki Ohashi are both doubts. Cantwell missed the New Year’s Day game with Leeds with illness while Ohashi was brought off during the first-half with an ankle issue.

Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering, Lewis Travis and Scott Wharton are all likely to remain sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“I understand the magnitude of this game for our fanbase and for us as a club with that local rivalry. As always we will be going there as best prepared as we can while understanding

what it means to our supporters and try and deliver a performance - one that shows a real work ethic and desire and hopefully we bring a real quality about us to go and get the three points.”

What are the predicted teams?

Blackburn: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Baker, Tronstad, Dolan, Hedges, Weimann, Gueye

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen 15 games so far this season, dishing out 60 yellow cards and one red. He took charge of Burnley’s goalless draw against QPR and the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

What are the latest odds?

Rovers: 9/4

Draw: 11/5

Burnley: 6/5

Odds according to SkyBet.