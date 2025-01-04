Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace pinpoints one key difference following Burnley's derby victory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Parker’s side edged a tight and cagey affair at Ewood Park this lunchtime thanks to Zian Flemming’s header on the hour mark.
The two sides otherwise cancelled each other out for large periods, but once again it was Burnley who came out on top to win at Ewood for the fifth game on the spin, extending their unbeaten run in the derby to 11.
"I am very disappointed to lose, I was very proud of the efforts today," Eustace said.
"We went toe-to-toe with a good team and a very good squad of players. It was a local derby and we had the effort and it felt like there would be one goal in it. I am disappointed with the manner of the goal we conceded.
"We switched off from a cross, their first effort on goal. You look at the three games against the top three or four, I think we have been very good.
"You can see we need some help in the squad. We need to keeping improving and get players back from injury as soon as possible. The next two weeks might allow us to do that. We missed seven who might have played today and were unavailable.
"We started well and then you have remember you're playing a good team and you can't always keep that good run going. We started well in the second half and then it's their first effort they score from which is disappointing.
"You can say it should be 0-0 but to get promoted or to win tight games, you need quality.
"When they get a chance, they score. We had lots of opportunities to counter them and score but our final pass was poor or the decision-making was poor.
"That is something we are working on, and have been getting better at, but in these tight games, those bits of quality count. I think it's very evident that we won the ball back on a lot of occasions and had golden chances to transition and counter them but that let us down."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.