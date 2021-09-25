Bitter-sweet day for Maxwel Cornet as Burnley's summer signing scores his first goal for the club before pulling up injured against Leicester City!

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Burnley at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on September 25, 2021.

The Ivory Coast international, who had made his first appearance in the top flight as a second half substitute against Arsenal, impressed in the opening 45 minutes against Leicester City.

The 24-year-old ex-Lyon winger had won the corner that let to Burnley's opening goal at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy headed into his own net from Ashley Westwood's delivery.

After the Foxes striker had atoned for that error with a 37th minute equaliser, Cornet then opened his account for the Clarets.

Matej Vydra did well to get away from Jannik Vestergaard inside the penalty area and the striker's cross was met on the volley by Burnley's summer signing.

Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to the effort, but the Dane couldn't keep the ball out at his near post as the visitors restored the lead.

However, the Ivorian's contribution was brought to an abrupt end just before the break.